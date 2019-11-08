Alumni members of suspended Texas Cowboys student group to hold campus reunion at UT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Texas Cowboys Alumni Association plan a reunion this weekend on the University of Texas campus. That comes several months after current members of the all-male student group were suspended from campus for six years for hazing.

According to a statement Thursday from Texas Cowboys Alumni Association President Edward Lopez, “The student chapter is suspended and inactive, in 100% accordance with The University’s decision.”

J.B. Bird, Director of U.T. Media Relations, confirmed to KXAN Thursday, “This is an event hosted by the Texas Cowboys Alumni Association. (TCAA) is not a student organization under control of the university, and its reunion takes place on property leased by the Texas Ex-Students’ Association, which is a separate organization that is not controlled by the university.”

Lopez confirmed the alumni association operates “separately and independently” from UT Austin.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to help restructure and reform the student organization,” Lopez said. “An active and engaged alumni organization is critical to providing the resources and strategic guidance to help ensure the Texas Cowboys are leaders once again on campus. We want to be leaders in the fight against hazing and our future plans and actions will focus on that.”

The ban means student members of the Texas Cowboys are not allowed to hold events on campus.

Sanctions now placed on the group include:

Suspension for six years (from February 2019- May 2025).

Removal from Game Day activities Cowboys previously played a role in.

Moratorium on representing the university as official ambassadors.

Probation for two additional years after reinstatement.

Additional requirements to maintain eligibility after the six-year suspension has elapsed.

Additionally, the following sanctions against the Cowboys will be in place permanently, even when their suspension expires: