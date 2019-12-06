Allies Against Slavery to host Allies Market on Dec. 8

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Allies Against Slavery, a non-profit based in Austin, will host the 10th Annual Allies Market at Fair Market on Sunday, Dec. 8.

The market serves as an outward-facing event for the organization to engage in the community. Allies Against Slavery works to combat human trafficking at the local and statewide levels.

The market will feature fair trade, direct trade and social enterprise vendors who use their businesses to promote employment and well-being for people in Austin and across the world. The Allies Market is a family-friendly event and people can shop for art, jewelry, clothing, bags, toys, coffee, housewares and more.

“We have historically used this as an opportunity to work with vendors who use their business to make people’s lives better, to use business for good,” Katy Heisterman, market liaison for Allies Against Slavery, said. “It’s an outward-facing event to let people know about the work Allies Against Slavery does, but also for us to work with vendors who are doing meaningful work in the business sector, as well.”

The market will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Fair Market on 1100 East 5th Street.

You can learn more about the Allies Market on the organization’s Facebook event or on its website.