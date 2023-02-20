AUSTIN (KXAN) — Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air is expanding its options out of Austin, adding a new nonstop route this summer.

Flights to Omaha, Nebraska, are scheduled to begin on June 15. The seasonal route will operate through Nov. 12.

The route will be served twice weekly, on Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are thrilled to expand our network in Austin by offering affordable, all-nonstop service to Omaha,” said Drew Wells, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Allegiant. “Whether it is reconnecting with friends and family or trying an authentic farm-to-fork restaurant, Nebraska has so much to offer. Allegiant is dedicated to providing the most affordable, accessible flights, without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Omaha is Allegiant’s 18th nonstop route from Austin and the eighth offered exclusively by the airline out of AUS. Other nonstop destinations only offered by Allegiant include Des Moines, Knoxville, Louisville and Sioux Falls.

Several other airlines have already announced new routes this year. Omaha is the fifth brand-new route from AUS in 2023. Southwest Airlines began service to Montrose, Colorado, in January and plans to begin flying to Pensacola, Florida, in June.

Two new international routes have also been announced. WestJet will begin flying to Calgary, Canada, in May, and Copa Airlines will launch flights to Panama City in July.

Allegiant currently operates out of the South Terminal at AUS. The airport plans to close the terminal as part of its main terminal expansion efforts.

The City of Austin was ordered earlier this month to pay $90 million to the current owner and operator of the South Terminal, LoneStar Airport Holdings, as a result of the expansion and eminent domain efforts.