Allegiant to add three nonstop routes from Austin

Allegiant Airlines at the ABIA South Terminal (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You will soon have more options to fly nonstop from Austin.

Allegiant is adding routes in the spring of 2022.

The airline is adding flights from Austin to Sarasota, Florida starting April 14.

It will add flights to San Diego on April 20.

The following day, the airline will start flying nonstop to Washington Dulles International.

One-way fares will start as low as $49.

Currently, Allegiant operates out of the South Terminal. Fliers reach it by taking U.S. 183 South to Burleson Road. It is not accessible from inside the Barbara Jordan Terminal or from TX-71.