Alleged reckless driving led to deadly south Austin collision with pedestrian, affidavit says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 24-year-old man was arrested in south Austin Saturday night following a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian, according to an arrest affidavit.

Witnesses to the crash told Austin Police they saw a Ford Focus hit a man pushing a shopping cart at the intersection of Slaughter Lane and Menchaca Road around 10:30 p.m Saturday.

After hitting the pedestrian, the man, later identified as Paul Joseph Garcia Jr., continued to drive on Menchaca Road, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says witnesses saw Garcia Jr. pull the car over and “calmly” walk away from it. Later, Garcia Jr. was seen walking barefoot just south of the scene at the South Austin Beer Garden, the affidavit says.

When officers spoke with Garcia, he “alluded” to the crash and was detained by police. Garcia Jr. was not served alcohol at South Austin Beer Garden, according to the affidavit. Officers gave Garcia a field sobriety test and decided that he was unable to safely drive the car due to alcohol or drugs in his system.

An investigator reported in the affidavit that Garcia’s car was traveling at a high speed based off evidence at the scene. The affidavit says the shopping cart was pushed into a cluster of mailboxes. The cart hit the mailboxes with a force that was able to bend a two-inch thick galvanized, steel post.

Witnesses told police they saw the car driving at a high speed and without its headlights on.

The affidavit says, even though the pedestrian was in the road at the time of the crash, Garcia’s intoxication and alleged reckless driving support the charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Garcia Jr. is also charged with failure to stop and render aid. As of Tuesday afternoon, he is in custody of Travis County Jail.