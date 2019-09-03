Alleged drunk driver arrested in deadly north Austin motorcycle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested following a deadly head on collision between a car and motorcycle Sunday morning in north Austin.

Police say Dionnet Suarez De La Cruz, 34, was driving south on Metric Boulevard when he traveled into an oncoming traffic lane and collided with the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 25-year-old Felipe Ramirez, died at the scene, according to police.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Police smelled alcohol coming from Suarez De La Cruz’s breath. He told police that he was coming from a party and had been drinking.

Police noted Suarez De La Cruz had a strong odor of alcohol, bloodshot and glassy eyes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Suarez De La Cruz told police he was driving in the correct lane heading north on Metric Blvd., but police believe the crash evidence shows the car traveled into the motorcycle’s lane.

Suarez De La Cruz has been charged with intoxication manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000.

As of Tuesday morning, Suarez De La Cruz is in custody at the Travis County Jail.