Alleged drunk driver accused of smashing into the back of APD cruiser

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An alleged drunk driver arrested early Sunday morning is accused of crashing into the back of a police cruiser in south Austin.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer was working a crash in the 10700 block of South Interstate Highway 35 around 3:28 a.m. The officer said her cruiser was parked in the far left lane with its emergency lights on.

The officer said she was sitting in her cruiser when she saw a blue 2013 Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound heading directly at her vehicle. She said she immediately got out of her cruiser and ran towards the median. According to the affidavit, the Camaro rear-ended the police cruiser, likely totaling both cars.

The driver of the Camaro was identified as 34-year-old Saulo Saenz.

Police say Saenz was staggering, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. They also said he strongly smelled of alcohol.

Saenz told police he did not see the police cruiser with its lights on parked in front of him before the crash. According to the affidavit, a breath test was administered and Saenz’s blood alcohol content was 0.193. The legal limit in Texas is .08.

Saenz was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He also faces a bond of $30,000.