All the ways to get to this year’s ACL Festival without getting stuck in traffic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits is about to take over Austin for two weekends in a row. This means it also takes over traffic.

Luckily, the festival and the city offer multiple options to help festival goers arrive and leave safely from Zilker Park.

It is important to note there is no parking on festival grounds, and ACL asks that people do not park in surrounding neighborhoods. However, there are a few free options to get to the park.

There is a free shuttle provided by ACL Fest which takes people from Republic Square Park at the corner of Fourth and Guadalupe Street. This shuttle takes riders to the Barton Springs West Entrance.

After the festival you can catch a ride back to the Republic Square Park. The shuttle’s last trip is at 11 p.m. each night of the festival.

As part of the festival’s partnership with Uber, you can type “Austin City Limits Music Festival” or “Zilker Park” into the Uber app, and your destination will automatically update to the nearest festival entrance.

MetroRapid Route 803 is the best route to utilize the bus system to get there. Biking and scooter use is also encouraged. Bikes can be parked on Stratford drive, while scooters can be parked on Toomey Road at Sterzing Street and on Azie Morton Road.

There will also be a bike valet at B-Cycle’s station on Barton Springs Road and Sterzing Street.

Finally, if you want to get your steps in before the festival starts, you can take the scenic route through the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

If you’re not going to the festival but will still be on the roads, you might have to adjust your route because Barton Springs, Sterzing and Toomey will be closed from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. during ACL weekends.

For more details about transportation to the festival check out the ACL website.