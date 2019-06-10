All lanes of traffic open on Loop 360 near RM 2222 after rockslide
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Loop 360 should be running smoothly. All lanes of the road have been reopened after a rockslide left massive boulders in the roadway. Traffic was squeezed down to one lane near Ranch Road 2222, Monday morning.
Austin police say the first reports of the rockslide were made at about 10:06 a.m. Monday. APD is assisting with traffic as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to clean up the boulders. Two lanes of southbound traffic on Loop 360 were blocked as of 11 a.m.
This stretch of road has been notorious for rockslides and there are signs posted for driver to watch for boulders rolling down the hillside.
Traffic was affected on RM 2222 in January when rainfall caused a rockslide.
In September 2018, boulders came crashing down on Loop 360 near Pennybracker Bridge two days in a row, causing one car to be damaged. No one was injured in the rockslides.
Check the KXAN Traffic page for alternate routes.
More Austin Stories
-
City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a driver who hit a woman on Rainey Street early Sunday morning, then took off.
According to APD, the woman is still recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, momentum is building to make Rainey Street safer for the thousands of people who visit every week.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike and Kim Hutchinson announced Monday that Hut’s Hamburgers will be officially closing its doors on October 20.
The nationally famous hamburger joint and Austin staple located at 807 W. Sixth Street was originally founded in 1939 and was later bought by the Hutchinsons in 1981.
Hut’s Hamburgers owner Mike Hutchinson expressed appreciation to customers that have dined in the restaurant for over eight decades. Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Motorcyclist killed in Monday crash on Oltorf Street
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man driving a motorcycle died after an accident with a truck on Oltorf Street Monday afternoon, Austin Police confirmed.
A woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.
All eastbound lanes and one westbound lane of Oltorf Street were closed due to the crash, according to Austin police.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face