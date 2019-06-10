All lanes of traffic open on Loop 360 near RM 2222 after rockslide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Loop 360 should be running smoothly. All lanes of the road have been reopened after a rockslide left massive boulders in the roadway. Traffic was squeezed down to one lane near Ranch Road 2222, Monday morning.

Austin police say the first reports of the rockslide were made at about 10:06 a.m. Monday. APD is assisting with traffic as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to clean up the boulders. Two lanes of southbound traffic on Loop 360 were blocked as of 11 a.m.

This stretch of road has been notorious for rockslides and there are signs posted for driver to watch for boulders rolling down the hillside.

Traffic was affected on RM 2222 in January when rainfall caused a rockslide.

In September 2018, boulders came crashing down on Loop 360 near Pennybracker Bridge two days in a row, causing one car to be damaged. No one was injured in the rockslides.

