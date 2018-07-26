Police: Drunk driver's false claim of bomb shut down I-35 for hours Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police investigate a suspicious package on South Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive on July 26, 2018. Police determined the package was safe. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. I-35 crash and suspicious package found in a vehicle on July 26, 2018. (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A crash on Interstate 35 on July 26, 2018 has shut down all lanes of the interstate between Slaughter and William Cannon. (TxDOT) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 have reopened Thursday afternoon after a false claim of a bomb from a driver who crashed his car shut down traffic for three hours, Austin police said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shortly after 10 a.m., police were called to the 7500 block of South I-35 — between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive — about a crash involving a car that was on fire in the northbound lanes.

When officers arrived, the driver said there was a bomb in his car. No bomb was found.

A package and clear liquid bottle at the scene initially considered to be suspicious were later determined to be safe.

The driver was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS with minor injuries. Lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.

Video from the scene showed a black sedan that appeared to have slammed into the concrete divider.

The Texas Department of Transportation says people should expect lengthy delays. The agency also said tolls will be waived for northbound drivers using State Highway 45 SE and northbound State Highway 130 to State Highway 71.