Police: Drunk driver's false claim of bomb shut down I-35 for hours
AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Interstate 35 have reopened Thursday afternoon after a false claim of a bomb from a driver who crashed his car shut down traffic for three hours, Austin police said.
The driver, who has not been identified, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Shortly after 10 a.m., police were called to the 7500 block of South I-35 — between Slaughter Lane and William Cannon Drive — about a crash involving a car that was on fire in the northbound lanes.
When officers arrived, the driver said there was a bomb in his car. No bomb was found.
A package and clear liquid bottle at the scene initially considered to be suspicious were later determined to be safe.
The driver was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS with minor injuries. Lanes reopened around 2:15 p.m.
Video from the scene showed a black sedan that appeared to have slammed into the concrete divider.
The Texas Department of Transportation says people should expect lengthy delays. The agency also said tolls will be waived for northbound drivers using State Highway 45 SE and northbound State Highway 130 to State Highway 71.
