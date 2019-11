AUSTIN (KXAN) — All lanes of Ben White at Congress are closed due to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD responded to the crash around 7 p.m. Sunday at the 400 block of E Ben White blvd westbound.

FINAL Auto vs Motorcycle Collision at 400 blk E Ben White Blvd Wb (19:14): #ATCEMSMedics have transported an adult male patient, to St. David's South Austin Medical Center, with unknown injuries. No other information available, EMS is clear the scene. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 25, 2019

Austin-Travis County EMS transported an adult man to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with unknown injuries. EMS has cleared the scene.

