All flights at Austin airport are canceled Monday due to winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All flights at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport are canceled Monday due to snow and ice from Monday’s winter storm, officials say.

#AUSAlert: All flights today (2/15) have been cancelled due to ice & snow. If you have a flight in the coming days, contact your airline directly for the latest info before traveling to the airport.



❄️ Our teams remain on site, mitigating the impacts of this historic weather. pic.twitter.com/449YHxgmYC — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (@AUStinAirport) February 15, 2021

Airport officials made the announcement on Twitter at 9:29 a.m., and social media is one of the only ways they can get a message out since the airport’s website is down due to power outages.

Officials say people should contact the airline they booked with directly and figure out travel plans. There is no indication when flights will resume at AUS.

While the snow has stopped, temperatures aren’t supposed to get above freezing until potentially Wednesday.