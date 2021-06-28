All Austin Public Library branches open for indoor services Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Library is opening all its 20 branches to in-person indoor services Monday, with the exception of branches currently undergoing renovations.

APL opened a portion of its branches for in-person indoor services May 10, but now people will be able to browse and check out books, print and make copies, use the public computers and WiFi, get new library cards, picking up books on hold, along with receiving technology and reference assistance. All curbside services will stop as a result of indoor services, library officials said.

Furniture and computers will still be spaced six feet apart to allow for social distancing, and customers and staff will be “highly encouraged” to wear masks, according to the library’s website. Hours for the APL branches, and the ones closed due to renovations, are listed on the library’s website.