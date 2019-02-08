Algorithm myths are inaccurate, claims Facebook

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Facebook would like you to know that its algorithim isn't limiting the number of people's posts that appear in your feed, and furthermore, it doesn't appreciate the memes or myths you share saying it does.

In a blog post released Wednesday, the social media giant addressed the occasional claims that its "new algoritihm" is arranging users' News Feeds to posts from the same 25 or 26 people. Such posts directs readers to comment, which will allegedly "bypass the system" so their posts will show up in the future. Users are then told to copy/paste the claim into a new post in their own feeds.

Facebook elaborated: "The News Feed algorithms prioritize posts that are predicted to spark conversations among people, whether because of format — for example, live videos tend to lead to more discussions than regular videos — or because the posts were shared by people, groups or Pages you interact with frequently. Because of this, it’s possible that you’ll see content from a similar list of posters at the top of your News Feed, which can make the “26 friends” idea seem plausible. If you scroll down, though, you’re likely to see posts from an even wider group of people."

Facebook also pointed to publications debunking the myth.

"While leaving a single comment on a post won’t suddenly “unblock” you from showing up in your friends’ Feed (because there’s no arbitrary limit in the first place), there’s a grain of truth here, too," Facebook stated in the post. "If you frequently trade comments with a friend, their posts are likely to be shown higher in your News Feed than posts from someone you never interact with."