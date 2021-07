According to APD, the incident is happening in the 1200 block of Algarita Ave., which is near the corner of Interstate 35 and East Oltorf Street (KXAN/Chris Nelson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department SWAT crews are reporting to the scene of an incident in southeast Austin on Monday morning.

According to APD, the incident is happening in the 1200 block of Algarita Ave., which is near the corner of Interstate 35 and East Oltorf Street.

Residents should avoid the area at this time.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.