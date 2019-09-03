ALERT: Police asking for help finding 87-year-old with health conditions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old with health conditions who was last seen Monday.

According to Austin Police Department, Jessie Campbell was last seen around noon Sept. 2 leaving the Days Inn by Wyndham located at 3105 N. Interstate 35.

Campbell is described as:

Black male

5’11”

210 pounds

bald

brown eyes

Campbell may be driving a silver 2005 Chrysler minivan.

Police say has health conditions that endanger his immediate welfare.

If you see him or have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5017.