AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple agencies responded to the area of 4934 W US Hwy 290 Service Road on a wilderness rescue Saturday morning.

Austin Travis County EMS said a person in the greenbelt was experiencing a medical issue, but rescue medics and Austin Fire Department crews were able to make contact.

FINAL wilderness rescue 4934 W Us 290 Hwy Svrd Wb: Adult patient with medical issue on greenbelt, located, treated, extricated via big wheel, transported by #ATCEMSMedics to Saint David’s South with serious medical condition. No further information is available. EMS clear. pic.twitter.com/4ixGfX7b9f — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 13, 2021

ATCEMS says evaluation and extrication are underway. A big wheel is currently planned to be used for the rescue.

Expect delays in the area.