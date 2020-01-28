Helicopter working on north Austin power line prompts call from concerned driver

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A helicopter working on a power line in northeast Austin Tuesday afternoon at East Howard Lane and Harrisglen Drive raised concerns for one area resident.

According to Austin Fire Department, there was no aircraft incident and the helicopter was only doing work.

Austin Police Department reports no one was hurt.

The call came in around 1:57 p.m.

Did you know?

According to a 2018 CNBC report, linemen who work via helicopter can make up to six-figure salaries hanging on the ends of the aircraft.

