AUSTIN (KXAN) — A wing of Bowie High School was evacuated due to a fire Thursday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD said the call first came in as a structure fire. They later said it was an issue with the school’s heating ventilation and air condition which resulted in smoke in one room.

The wing the room was in was evacuated as a precaution.

The alarm was later downgraded and students and staff are returning to class.