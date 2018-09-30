Alan's Hope hosts second annual walk for Suicide Prevention month

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Alan's Hope held its second annual "Guitars for HOPE" 5K at Twin Lakes Park on Little Elm Trail in Cedar Park Sunday morning.

The event was hosted to raise awareness about National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

The event was hosted by Alan's Hope, an organization that started in 2011 in honor of Alan Carter Villaruz-Curley who was a victim of suicide back in 2010. The group hopes to raise awareness about suicide and promote preventive care through keeping up with mental and physical health.

Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

If you or someone you may know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Bluebonnet Trails crisis hotline at 1-888-841-1255 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-841-1255.

To learn more about mental health and suicide prevention, visit the Texas Suicide Prevention website.