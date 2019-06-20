You can now join the waitlist for an Alamo Season Pass beta version in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Alamo Season Pass Beta program has come to Austin and with it, you’ll be able to watch unlimited movies at Alamo Drafthouse for a monthly fee.

Potential pass holders can add their name to a waitlist in Austin, the company announced Wednesday. The Drafthouse will then pick a few people from the waitlist each week to purchase an Alamo Season Pass.

If you receive an email invitation, you’ll have two weeks to decide if you want to purchase your pass. Otherwise, your place in line will be given to someone else.

If you get a season pass, you’ll be able to watch one movie per day for a single monthly fee. You can reserve your seat through the app and even reserve a companion ticket if you want to bring a friend.

The drafthouse says that you must be a member of their rewards program, Alamo Victory, in order to purchase a season pass. They’ll be testing different versions of the pass, so you and someone else might have different plans during the beta testing.

To sign up for the Alamo Season Pass Beta waitlist, click here.