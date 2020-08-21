Alamo Drafthouse reopens Slaughter Lane theater Friday, more to open in coming weeks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse’s location on Slaughter Lane reopens Friday, and it’s the first of the Austin-based theater chain’s locations to reopen in Austin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obviously, the theater has to put some safety measures in place, and generally speaking, those are:

Wear a mask at all times (except when eating or drinking)

Maintain six feet of social distance

Wash hands

Exit by rows after the movie

If anyone feels sick, stay home

Alamo staff will also be doing temperature checks and have hand sanitizer stations throughout the building for people to use.

Tickets will also have two “buffer seats” on either side so people not in the same party aren’t next to each other.

Ordering from the theater seats won’t be available “for awhile,” either, the theater’s website says. Moviegoers will have to order everything ahead of time, and that means people can’t order from their phones inside the theater.

Refills on soda and popcorn are the only things people can raise their reorder cards to get.

Alamo will also be cashless when it reopens and people won’t be able to buy tickets at the box office. Instead, people will have to buy those online, the website says.

More locations in Austin will open in the following two weeks, the company said. With the reopening, the first movie the theater will show is billed as most excellent.

“Bill and Ted Face the Music,” the third installment in the story of phone booth time-traveling air guitar enthusiasts trying to save the world, will make its world debut at the Slaughter Lane location, the company said. A free early screening will be held Aug. 26, with films “Tenet,” and “The New Mutants,” opening in early September. Tickets are available now for all three movies.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse,” CEO Shelli Taylor said. “We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely.”