Alamo Drafthouse releases season passes for Austin-area theaters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The season pass for Alamo Drafthouse is here, the movie theater chain announced via Twitter on Monday.

A season pass costs $19.99/month for a single seat, and it’s good for one regularly-priced movie per day. Season pass holders still have to pay the “online convenience fee” which works out to $1.59 per movie. Season pass holders can reserve seats for up to a week in advance but can’t reserve them beyond that for larger blockbusters that do advanced ticket sales.

Ladies, Gentlemen, and Monsters of all ages… Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass is now live in Austin, Texas.



Subscriptions automatically renew each month until cancelled, and are good at any Austin-area Drafthouse.

Additional fees apply to special showings (3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos and Big Show) and each additional seat on a season pass is $18.99/month each.

What others chains do

Other theater chains in Austin, like AMC and Regal Cinemas, also offer season pass-like deals for moviegoers.

Regal Cinemas offers Regal Unlimited, a three-tiered season pass system that starts at $18/month. All tiers get deals on food and drink, but the price increases by how many theaters pass holders have access to.

AMC Cinemas’ Stubs A-List program, which allows members to watch up to three movies per week in any format and make free online reservations, costs $19.95/month in Texas, although AMC has increased the price in a number of states. AMC does not charge a convenience fee per movie.

MoviePass, the movie subscription service started in 2011, folded in 2019. The service came into national prominence in 2017 when it lowered its service to $9.99/month.