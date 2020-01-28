Alamo Drafthouse releases season passes for Austin-area theaters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The season pass for Alamo Drafthouse is here, the movie theater chain announced via Twitter on Monday.
A season pass costs $19.99/month for a single seat, and it’s good for one regularly-priced movie per day. Season pass holders still have to pay the “online convenience fee” which works out to $1.59 per movie. Season pass holders can reserve seats for up to a week in advance but can’t reserve them beyond that for larger blockbusters that do advanced ticket sales.
Subscriptions automatically renew each month until cancelled, and are good at any Austin-area Drafthouse.
Additional fees apply to special showings (3D, 70mm, Dolby Atmos and Big Show) and each additional seat on a season pass is $18.99/month each.
What others chains do
Other theater chains in Austin, like AMC and Regal Cinemas, also offer season pass-like deals for moviegoers.
Regal Cinemas offers Regal Unlimited, a three-tiered season pass system that starts at $18/month. All tiers get deals on food and drink, but the price increases by how many theaters pass holders have access to.
AMC Cinemas’ Stubs A-List program, which allows members to watch up to three movies per week in any format and make free online reservations, costs $19.95/month in Texas, although AMC has increased the price in a number of states. AMC does not charge a convenience fee per movie.
MoviePass, the movie subscription service started in 2011, folded in 2019. The service came into national prominence in 2017 when it lowered its service to $9.99/month.