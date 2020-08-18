Alamo Drafthouse opening select theaters in Austin by end of the month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse is returning to bring movie magic after a five-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, Alamo Drafthouse will open select locations on Friday, August 21. In Austin, the Slaughter Lane location will open Friday and the Lakeline location will open on August 26. The opening date for the other Austin locations are still to be determined, according to an Alamo spokesperson.

Alamo Drafthouse says tickets are on sale now for showings of The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face The Music. The movie theater says the “first place in the world to see Bill & Ted Face The Music is exclusively at Alamo Drafthouse with early free screenings on August 26.” The film, Tenet, will open Thursday, September 3, with tickets going on sale soon.

In June, Alamo Drafthouse said it was planning to reopen some movie theaters over the summer with extensive cleaning protocols and mandatory mask measures in place.

Safety measures previously announced include: