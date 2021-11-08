Alamo Drafthouse honors filmmaker, renames street ‘Wes Anderson Lane’

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 04: Wes Anderson attends the Italian première of the “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson at Fondazione Prada on November 04, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images for Fondazione Prada)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and the City of Austin are celebrating filmmaker and native Texan Wes Anderson by renaming their street “Wes Anderson Lane” for the month of November, according to a press release.

The renamed street at the cinema company’s Village location, previously named “West Anderson Lane,” was announced as Searchlight Pictures’ critically-acclaimed “The French Dispatch,” directed by Anderson, is now in theaters nationwide.

Alamo Drafthouse will hold a costume photo sweepstakes to find the ultimate Wes Anderson fan, according to a press release.

Participants are encouraged to submit photos of their pets dressed as their favorite Wes Anderson character and tag #WesAndersonLane to enter.

The grand prize winner will be sent to Alamo Drafthouse Manhattan to attend a screening of “The French Dispatch,” where they will meet a special guest and hand crank the theater’s 1938 Vandercook Letterpress to create an edition of The French Dispatch magazine from the film.

“Honoring the mighty who have been forged in and by Austin has always been an important role of our city’s leader,” said Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and executive chairman. “We are proud that Mayor Steve Adler has bestowed this incredible honor on Wes Anderson, a true titan of cinema.”

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1977 in Austin. The company now has 36 locations and counting and has been called the “best theater in the world” by Wired.

For more details on the contest, click here.