AUSTIN (KXAN) — Akins Early College High School in south Austin is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of an armed person, although the school reports students and staff are currently safe.

Austin Independent School District Police are investigating. According to district police, a lockdown is a drill intended to train staff and students to stay behind a locked door, shut off lights, remain seated, remain quiet, and out of sight in case of a threat inside the school.

Families of students are being asked to refrain from going to campus. As of 11:43 a.m., Austin ISD reports no shots have been fired and all involved parties have been identified and located.

Austin ISD says it will update every 20 minutes. This is a developing story.