AISD trains 60 additional ambassadors to encourage families to fill out census

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Austin Independent School District trained 60 more ambassadors on Saturday to encourage families in south Austin to fill out the United States 2020 census.

This is in addition to the 100 they trained at a previous meeting in north Austin.

“Our hope is that this would spark a conversation at home, at the grocery stores, at their schools, at PTA and just start talking about completing the census and why completing the census is important and how it impacts everyone’s families,” said Leonor Vargas, the administrative supervisor for Programs at AISD.

The training was held with grant funding given to AISD from United Way and other non-profits. District representatives announced the outreach effort in November 2019 to try to have every child and family counted in the 2020 U.S. Census in March.

“We realize that a lot of our families programs that are funded as a result of the census data, impact our families,” added Vargas. “We’re being really proactive because that’s our commitment to our families to ensure that all our families and their children and that they are equipped with everything they need to be successful in life.”

This is the first year AISD has held these kind of trainings. Vargas was also proud to report that at Saturday’s training, they had representatives from the African American, Latino and Asian Census Count Committees.

“We’re really taking a collective, strategic approach throughout the city and to have them here it just speaks highly of the commitment that we have here in Austin to make sure everyone is counted,” she said.

The next training will be in central Austin.