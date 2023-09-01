AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Independent School District said district leaders will share more information Friday morning about an expected federal funding allocation for the former site of Pease Elementary School in Downtown Austin.

The Austin ISD Board of Trustees Thursday night approved a proposal from United Way for Greater Austin to operate an Early Childhood Center at the Pease site, the district said.

U.S. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) would take part in Friday’s announcement along with AISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura, AISD Trustee Lynn Boswell and United Way for Greater Austin CEO David Smith and AISD Director of Real Estate and Asset Management Jeremy Stiffler, according to the district.

The project at the site on 1106 Rio Grande St. would “help strengthen childhood development and workforce participation,” according to the district.

AISD shut down the school in 2020.