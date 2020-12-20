AISD to review pilot program plan designed to address COVID-19 accommodations, in-person learning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District leaders will start the review and approval process of proposed staffing plans designed to accommodate alternate work arrangements for employees at six pilot campuses, on Monday.

A district release says the plan includes teachers and principals from six campuses working to serve in place of staff members who have asked for special accommodations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am proud of the campus teams and their collaborative efforts to be creative while meeting students’ needs,” AISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said. “I am hopeful that we can find solutions to think flexibly to support staff while providing instruction to all students.”

The campuses incluse:

Cunningham Elementary School

Padrón Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

Covington Middle School

Bowie High School

Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

The proposed plans were developed through teacher surveys, student enrollment and teacher volunteer data. Campus advisory committees reviewed the plans, which were later voted on by each participating school.

The conditions in which all staff would come to campus include:

An increase in on-campus student attendance that requires additional in-person teachers to maintain safe classroom environments.

Vaccinations are available to educators.

Austin-Travis County enters into Stage 3 in the Austin Public Health risk-based guidelines.

If approved, the pilot will run for three weeks to collect data before reviewing options to scale the program. As in-person attendance increases, plans might be amended for each respective school.