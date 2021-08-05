AISD to require masks on buses this school year for students and staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District will require masks to be worn on its buses this upcoming school year.
Kris Hafezizadeh, AISD’s executive director of transportation, discussed the requirement and other details of the district’s bus safety protocols Thursday.
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AISD said all students and staff on AISD buses have to wear masks with these exceptions:
- Children under 2 years old
- A person with a disability who cannot safety wear a mask because of a disability defined in the Americans with Disabiites Act
- A person from whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty as determined by relevant safety guidelines or federal regulations