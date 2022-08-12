AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin ISD will continue providing free breakfast and lunch for students at 76 schools in the district through a federally funded program, a press release from the district said.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation. The schools participating in the program are listed below.

Students at schools that are not eligible for the program can still purchase breakfast and lunch at low costs.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

Full Price (All Levels): $1.50

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.30

Adult/Guest: $2.75

Lunch:

Full Price – Elementary Schools: $3.15

Full Price – Middle & High Schools: $3.25

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.40

Adult/Guest: $4.50

Eligibility for reduced meal prices

AISD works with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible through state funded programs and will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have or wishes to decline benefits may contact AISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.

Families at schools not participating in the CEP program may submit meal benefit applications anytime during the school year. The information a household provides on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

AISD follows the Texas Department of Agriculture income guidelines to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced-priced meals. If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Schools Participating in the CEP Program

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers: Uphaus ECC, Child/Infant Development Center

Elementary Schools: Allison, Andrews, Barrington, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Boone, Brown, Campbell, Casey, Cook, Cunningham, Dawson, Galindo, Govalle, Graham, Guerrero-Thompson, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jordan, Joslin, Kocurek, Langford, Linder, McBee, Menchaca, Norman-Sims, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Overton, Padron, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pickle, Pillow, Pleasant Hill, Rodriguez, Sanchez, St. Elmo, Sunset Valley, Travis Heights, Walnut Creek, Widen, Williams, Winn, Wooldridge, Wooten, Zavala

Middle Schools: Bedichek, Burnet, Dobie, Garcia YMLA, Lively, Martin, Mendez, Paredes, Sadler Means YWLA, Webb

High Schools: Akins ECHS, Crockett ECHS, Eastside ECHS, Garza Independence, GPA at Navarro, GPA at Travis, International, LBJ ECHS, Navarro ECHS, Northeast ECHS, Travis ECHS

Other Campuses: Alternative Learning Center, Rosedale School