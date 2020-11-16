AISD to increase substitute, teaching assistant pay starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is implementing a pay increase for substitutes and teaching assistants starting Monday.

The base rate increase, along with the district’s incentives could equal $210 per day for certified teachers who work regularly.

The base rate pay for substitute teachers will be:

$150 a day for Permanent Teacher Substitutes at underperforming schools

$135 a day for Certified Substitute Teachers

$125 for Degreed Substitute Teachers

$115 for Substitutes Teachers with 60+ College Hours

The base rate pay for substitute teacher assistants will be:

$115 a day for Permanent Teacher Assistant Substitutes at underperforming schools

$105 a day for Certified Substitute Teacher Assistants

$100 for Degreed Substitute Teacher Assistants

$95 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with 60+ College Hours

$85 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with a High School diploma/GED

Those interested can find incentives, requirements and information on applying on the AISD website.