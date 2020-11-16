AISD to increase substitute, teaching assistant pay starting Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is implementing a pay increase for substitutes and teaching assistants starting Monday.
The base rate increase, along with the district’s incentives could equal $210 per day for certified teachers who work regularly.
The base rate pay for substitute teachers will be:
- $150 a day for Permanent Teacher Substitutes at underperforming schools
- $135 a day for Certified Substitute Teachers
- $125 for Degreed Substitute Teachers
- $115 for Substitutes Teachers with 60+ College Hours
The base rate pay for substitute teacher assistants will be:
- $115 a day for Permanent Teacher Assistant Substitutes at underperforming schools
- $105 a day for Certified Substitute Teacher Assistants
- $100 for Degreed Substitute Teacher Assistants
- $95 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with 60+ College Hours
- $85 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with a High School diploma/GED
Those interested can find incentives, requirements and information on applying on the AISD website.