AISD to increase substitute, teaching assistant pay starting Monday

Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is implementing a pay increase for substitutes and teaching assistants starting Monday.

The base rate increase, along with the district’s incentives could equal $210 per day for certified teachers who work regularly.

The base rate pay for substitute teachers will be:

  • $150 a day for Permanent Teacher Substitutes at underperforming schools 
  • $135 a day for Certified Substitute Teachers
  • $125 for Degreed Substitute Teachers
  • $115 for Substitutes Teachers with 60+ College Hours

The base rate pay for substitute teacher assistants will be:

  • $115 a day for Permanent Teacher Assistant Substitutes at underperforming schools
  • $105 a day for Certified Substitute Teacher Assistants
  • $100 for Degreed Substitute Teacher Assistants
  • $95 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with 60+ College Hours
  • $85 for Substitute Teacher Assistants with a High School diploma/GED

Those interested can find incentives, requirements and information on applying on the AISD website.

