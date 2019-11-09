AISD to hold first district wide meeting after release of new school closure plan

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will host their first district wide meeting Saturday after announcing a new proposed school changes plan that will shut down at least three schools.

District leaders released the new plan in October, nearly two months after proposing a plan to close 12 schools. The schools proposed to be closed are Sims Elementary School, Metz Elementary School and Pease Elementary School. Brooke Elementary School is still under consideration for closure.

A potential board vote on the plan could be held Nov. 18.

The meeting at noon will be held at Travis Early College High School until 2 p.m.

KXAN will have a full report on the meeting in the newscasts later today. Check back for more information.