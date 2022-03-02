AISD to discuss mask policy as CDC changes guidelines after Stage 3 move

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will hold a special board meeting Wednesday to discuss a “mask-optional” protocol for its schools.

AISD said its working with the City of Austin, Austin Public Health and Travis County ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, “to evaluate how and what to communicate when a mask-optional protocol is implemented.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for community risk levels, relaxing its guidance on mask-wearing for a majority of the country.

CDC leaders said Feb. 25 community risk levels will now be determined by three metrics: new hospitalizations for COVID-19, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 cases.

That framework will put counties at “low,” “medium” or “high” risk. In both the low and medium levels, masking is not recommended for most people, unless they are high risk, for example, someone with underlying medical conditions.

Travis County falls in the low-risk category under this new guidance.

“We know that Travis County is considered low risk according to the CDC, but we can’t just flip a switch,” said Cristina Nguyen, an AISD spokesperson. “We really need to consult with our partners and with our families to make sure that if we go mask optional that we can have every measure in place to keep our students safe.”

Some parents still think the move to having masks optional is premature.

“We have teachers that are high risk,” said Marie, an AISD parent. “We have teachers that are expecting babies and we want to help protect those teachers and the families and the children within AISD. We have done a great job of that so far. I think removing the mask mandate at this point is premature.”

Masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors within AISD buildings this week.

Wednesday’s meeting to discuss masking options will start at 6 p.m.