AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is looking to boost the amount of money it is paying to maintain and care for the trees on campuses and other district property.

According to the agenda for Thursday night’s Austin School Board of Trustees’ Information Session, the administration wants to increase the amount of money AISD is paying for tree care from $100,000 a year to $200,000 a year.

The agenda item did not mention the February 2023 ice storm.

The Board of Trustees approved its current agreement with Heritage Tree Care in June 2022.

According to its website, Heritage Tree Care has been in business since 2010.