AISD teacher says she won’t return to campus during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District educators say they are worried about returning to campus this fall, afraid they’ll be exposed to the coronavirus and bring it home with them.

Carmela Valdez, a kindergarten teacher at Perez elementary, said she won’t return to the classroom until there’s a vaccine.

This comes on the same night that AISD superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz announced that parents can decide to sign up their children for a fully-online program, given certain conditions.

“We are great in-person. And I think we do our best work when in the classroom,” Dr. Cruz said. “But we will provide some choice to our parents, given health conditions.”

Dr. Cruz said a survey will be sent out to teachers to find out their preferences for teaching and scheduling. Valdez hopes that means AISD will give her the option to work from home. She lives with her 79-year-old mother, sister and two children. Valdez, herself, is immunocompromised.

“I want to be confident that my district is going to not just take into consideration economical concerns, but also take into consideration the concerns for people’s lives,” Valdez said.

Ken Zarifis, the president of Education Austin, the union representing AISD teachers, said he is pushing for 100% online learning.

“We really don’t believe that students and teachers should come back to school. We think it should be online. Period,” Zarifis said. “Someone is going to get infected when we get back. There will be a spike in cases and classes will come down.”

AISD has announced new safety measures, including mandatory temperature screenings, lunch in the classroom and a 25% cap on students inside the classroom. AISD also says it is awaiting further safety guidance from the Texas Education Agency, which it says to expect later this week.

AISD officials say they have been making safety decisions based on feedback from parents, students and administrators. It is also following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other state health authorities.

An AISD staff salary pay bump was approved Monday night. All workers will receive a 2% raise across the board and a $500 stipend was approved for all hourly employees. Called “hero bonuses,” Education Austin pushed for this increase for staff who were on the front lines during the pandemic.