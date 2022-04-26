AUSTIN (KXAN) — A teacher at Barbara Jordan Elementary School in Austin is being called a hero after saving one of his students.

Jose Rodriguez noticed his student, Mario DonJuan, was choking in the middle of a lesson, so he jumped into action and started using the Heimlich maneuver.

“I didn’t even notice when it came out,” said Rodriguez. “I just turned to him, and I said, ‘is it out?’ And he nodded his head.”

“I was pretty surprised when I started choking, and I thought to myself that I was going to die,” said DonJuan.

DonJuan tried to pull the cap off his water bottle with his mouth, but it got stuck in his throat.

“What they tend to do is open the bottle slightly, then they put it in their mouth and put pressure to catch it with their mouth or for the water to come out the sides, and that is what happened,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had prior training in the Heimlich maneuver, but he hopes other teachers make sure they know how to perform the life-saving action as well.

During the peak of the pandemic water fountains in schools were closed, so many students brought water bottles.