AISD teacher is running 50 miles today to raise money for students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Independent School District first-grade teacher is running 50 miles around his apartment Friday.

Luis Reséndiz, a Dual Language teacher at Ridgetop Elementary School, is running to raise funds for the next school year. His goal, starting at 5 a.m., is to run 50 miles in less than eight hours, which would be the longest distance he’s ever run.

“We know there will be many needs when families return to campus next school year,” said Clara Bradbury, a parent of two students at Ridgetop Elementary. “All funds will be used for classroom needs like technology, bi-literacy resources, flexible seating, SEL (social emotional learning) materials, etc.”

AISD Teacher Running 50 Miles May 15 to Raise Funds for Students (KXAN)

People who wish to cheer on Mr. Reséndiz while on his run — keeping socially distant, of course — can visit him at his apartment complex at 3220 Duval Road. And those who wish to support his fund drive can contribute on his fundraiser website.

A parent and students show up to support Mr. Reséndiz’s 50 mile run for raising school funds

“Mr. Reséndiz has consistently gone above and beyond prior to and since schools have closed due to COVID-19, and this is just one more amazing way he is showing support for the students during this difficult time,” said Bradbury.

While missing his students during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Día de los Niños (Mexico’s Children’s Day) in April, Mr. Reséndiz surprised his students by showing up at their homes to deliver his version of Flat Stanley, encouraging his students to be active and send him photos of the children posing with “Flat Mr. Reséndiz.”