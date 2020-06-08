AISD task force assigned to study COVID-19 scenarios doesn’t include school nurses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN has obtained a comprehensive list of members for AISD’s re-entry task force. The group will be assigned to consider and discuss possibilities for students to safely return for on-campus learning in the fall.

More than 100 names are listed on the document, classified based on department or role within the district. Parents and community members are also included.

However, one school nurse, who has worked at an AISD elementary school for nearly five years, shared her feelings of disappointment that the nursing staff was not included in the discussion.

“We are physically there, we see the kids, we have more of a direct contact and understanding of what is going to happen and how parents respond to things,” the nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, said. “I’m just concerned. My main concern is that there will be an unrealistic view of what is possible and what things look like.”

Lexxy Copeland, the Interim Director of Health Services at AISD, is on the task-force. She is the sole name listed on the document from the health services section, despite most departments having two or more names providing their input.

KXAN has reached out to AISD to find out how task force team members were chosen or if the district was aware that members of the nursing staff were not included. This story will up updated when we receive that response.

The nurse believes that having multiple medical opinions, particularly in discussions related to the health and safety of students and staff, is paramount at a time when there is still uncertainty related to COVID-19.

“We are in the same school. We are there everyday,” she said. “I want to be sure that the children are kept safe and the staff are kept safe and healthy. I want to just add the information that my team has to the picture.”

Do you have a story idea or tip? Follow KXAN’s Education Reporter Alex Caprariello on social media or send him an email to alexc@kxan.com.