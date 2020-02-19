AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz resigns, will take position at UT-Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District Superintendent Paul Cruz is resigning his position and taking a job with the University of Texas at Austin, according to a letter sent to AISD staff.

Cruz served as superintendent of Austin ISD for six years. Cruz is a two-time UT graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Special Education from 1987 and a Ph.D in Educational Leadership and Policy from 2005.

“I love Austin ISD! Thank you for embracing my family, for educating my children, and for entrusting me with leading our strategic efforts. It has truly been an honor to serve as superintendent of Austin’s dynamic and high-performing school district,” Cruz wrote in the letter.

The letter doesn’t specify when Cruz will leave the superintendent position.

Cruz’s full letter sent to AISD Staff

After long and careful consideration, I want you to be the first to know that I have accepted a position with The University of Texas at Austin. As a result, I intend to resign my position as superintendent. Serving as superintendent of schools for six years alongside each and every one of you, in one of the best urban school districts in the nation, has been the most exciting, inspiring and rewarding experience for me.

Our board members work so hard for our students and families and I thank them for their dedication and commitment to our mission. I know the essential work will continue with their leadership. As I transition to my new role with UT, I will collaborate with our board to ensure the continuation of this important work and the fulfillment of our responsibilities.

It has been an honor to have collaborated with such an amazing and dedicated team for whom I have the utmost respect. I am proud to recognize that together we worked to develop strong programming for our 81,000 students to ensure they are better prepared for college, career and life. We also recently worked to provide the largest pay increase in the history of our district to our teachers and staff. Our work on the implementation of the $1.05 billion bond to build modernized schools is ongoing. I can confidently say that, as a team, we have transformed the urban school experience – one cutting-edge initiative at a time.

As a parent and a team member in Austin ISD, I have many fond memories of my experience during my 14 years of service. I will look back on the insightful conversations I’ve had with students as I visited our exceptional schools, and the shared accomplishments with all of you throughout the district and with current and former board members. I am humbled by the trust you have placed in me as superintendent and by the opportunity to serve our students, staff and families.

University of Texas’ welcomes Cruz’s arrival

On Wednesday, The University of Texas released an announcement welcoming Cruz, who the school says is joining the faculty as a professor of practice in the Cooperative Superintendency Program in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy.

In this non-tenure track position, he will serve as co-director of the program, together with Ruben Olivarez, UT said.

“Since first graduating from UT and becoming a teacher, Dr. Cruz has gone on to both continue his education to the doctoral level here at the College of Education and to serve our public schools in Texas as an outstanding leader,” said Dean Charles R. Martinez, Jr. “I have enjoyed collaborating with him on developing a shared research-practice partnership between UT and AISD, and know this work will continue well into the future. Dr. Cruz’s commitment to public schools is unwavering, and the college and our students are extremely fortunate to have his talent and experience as he joins our faculty.”