AISD responds to reports of chilly classrooms at Bowie High School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents of Bowie High School students reached out to KXAN Thursday concerned about chilly temperatures in the school as a cold front made its way into Central Texas. High temperatures in Austin were forecast to be about 39°, according to KXAN’s First Warning Weather team.

One parent wrote in to KXAN that a teacher gave her daughter a heads up to be prepared for cold.

KXAN reached out to Austin ISD, which said “the hallways at Bowie aren’t heated or cooled since it’s designed as an open campus.” It explained Bowie was built in the 1980s and is designed with open corridors that connect through the building, meaning that portion is open-air but its classrooms are heated or cooled as needed.

The district said it hadn’t received information about classrooms without heat. It said one class did request for the heat to be turned up, “but the classroom is still meeting heating standards at 69 degrees.”

In August, Bowie was one of the AISD campuses that experienced air conditioning issues. It also had a large water leak in November that prompted the district to bring in pallets of bottled water and portable restrooms. The high school is one of the campuses in Austin ISD that had been slated for “full modernization” in Austin ISD’s Facility Master Plan. AISD said “the new facilities built as part of the 2017 bond are modernized buildings that are fully enclosed.”