AISD releases dates of community meetings on school closures, consolidations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will begin a series of meetings next week to gather feedback from parents and community members about looming school closures and consolidations.

Earlier this month, the district released different scenarios in which 12 schools are either consolidated or closed. Six of the schools that have an uncertain future are in east Austin. The preliminary districtwide and campus-specific scenarios can be found on the AISD website.

The district is urging parents and community members to read the possible scenarios and provide feedback either at one of the meetings listed below or on its online feedback portal.

“Feedback from these meetings will be used to support the work of the School Changes Think Tanks and will ultimately inform the development of regional scenario options,” district officials wrote.

Date Time Location Schools Affected September 23 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Pease Elementary School

1106 Rio Grande Street Pease Elementary School September 24 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Metz Elementary School

84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street Metz Elementary School September 25 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Sims Elementary School

1203 Springdale Road Norman-Sims Elementary School September 25 5:30 to 7 p.m. Webb Middle School

601 E St. John Avenue Webb Middle School September 26 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Brooke Elementary School

3100 E Fourth Street Brooke Elementary School September 27 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Maplewood Elementary School

3808 Maplewood Avenue Maplewood Elementary School September 28 12 to 2 p.m. Austin High School

1715 W Cesar Chavez Street Districtwide September 30 8 to 9 a.m. Ridgetop Elementary School

5005 Caswell Avenue Ridgetop Elementary School September 30 6 to 8 p.m. Northeast High School

7104 Berkman Drive • Webb MS

• Dobie MS

• Northeast HS

• Ridgetop ES

• Reilly ES October 1 6 to 8 p.m. TBD • Brooke ES

• Govalle ES

• Linder ES

• Pease ES

• Zavala ES

• Metz ES

• Sanchez ES October 2 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Joslin Elementary School

4500 Manchaca Road Joslin Elementary School October 3 12 to 1 p.m. Dawson Elementary School

3001 S 1st Street Dawson Elementary School October 3 6 to 8 p.m. Campbell Elementary School

2613 Rogers Avenue • Maplewood ES

• Campbell ES

• Blackshear ES October 4 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Bertha Sadler Means YWLA

6401 N. Hampton Drive Bertha Sadler Means YWLA October 8 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Pecan Springs Elementary

3100 Rogge Lane Pecan Springs Elementary School October 8 6 to 8 p.m. Gus Garcia YMLA

7414 Johnny Morris Road • Sadler Means YWLA

• Garcia YMLA

• Pecan Springs ES

• Winn ES

• Pickle ES

• Sims ES

• Norman ES October 9 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. Palm Elementary School

7601 Dixie Drive Palm Elementary School October 9 6 to 8 p.m. Crockett High School

5601 Manchaca Road • Joslin ES

• Dawson ES

• St. Elmo ES

• Galindo ES October 10 6 to 8 p.m. Bedichek Middle School

6800 Bill Hughes Road • Palm ES

• Perez ES

• Langford ES

• Covington MS

School closures aren’t the only parts of the district’s plan. They are also looking at repurposing school buildings as well as starting and expanding school programs across the district, such as engineering, computer science, dual language, legal studies and performing arts.

None of the scenarios are set in stone and are up for discussion and feedback. No plan or timeline will be decided until a vote in the fall.