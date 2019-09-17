AISD releases dates of community meetings on school closures, consolidations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will begin a series of meetings next week to gather feedback from parents and community members about looming school closures and consolidations.

Earlier this month, the district released different scenarios in which 12 schools are either consolidated or closed. Six of the schools that have an uncertain future are in east Austin. The preliminary districtwide and campus-specific scenarios can be found on the AISD website.

The district is urging parents and community members to read the possible scenarios and provide feedback either at one of the meetings listed below or on its online feedback portal.

“Feedback from these meetings will be used to support the work of the School Changes Think Tanks and will ultimately inform the development of regional scenario options,” district officials wrote.

DateTimeLocationSchools Affected
September 237:30 to 8:30 a.m.Pease Elementary School
1106 Rio Grande Street		Pease Elementary School
September 247:30 to 8:30 a.m.Metz Elementary School
84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street		Metz Elementary School
September 257:30 to 8:30 a.m. Sims Elementary School
1203 Springdale Road		Norman-Sims Elementary School
September 255:30 to 7 p.m.Webb Middle School
601 E St. John Avenue		Webb Middle School
September 267:30 to 8:30 a.m. Brooke Elementary School
3100 E Fourth Street		Brooke Elementary School
September 27 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Maplewood Elementary School
3808 Maplewood Avenue		Maplewood Elementary School
September 2812 to 2 p.m.Austin High School
1715 W Cesar Chavez Street		Districtwide
September 308 to 9 a.m.Ridgetop Elementary School
5005 Caswell Avenue		Ridgetop Elementary School
September 306 to 8 p.m.Northeast High School
7104 Berkman Drive		• Webb MS
• Dobie MS
• Northeast HS
• Ridgetop ES
• Reilly ES
October 16 to 8 p.m.TBD• Brooke ES
• Govalle ES
• Linder ES
• Pease ES
• Zavala ES
• Metz ES
• Sanchez ES
October 27:30 to 8:30 a.m.Joslin Elementary School
4500 Manchaca Road		Joslin Elementary School
October 312 to 1 p.m.Dawson Elementary School
3001 S 1st Street		Dawson Elementary School
October 36 to 8 p.m.Campbell Elementary School
2613 Rogers Avenue		• Maplewood ES
• Campbell ES
• Blackshear ES
October 48:30 to 9:30 a.m.Bertha Sadler Means YWLA
6401 N. Hampton Drive		Bertha Sadler Means YWLA
October 83:30 to 4:30 p.m.Pecan Springs Elementary
3100 Rogge Lane		Pecan Springs Elementary School
October 86 to 8 p.m.Gus Garcia YMLA
7414 Johnny Morris Road 		• Sadler Means YWLA
• Garcia YMLA
• Pecan Springs ES
• Winn ES
• Pickle ES
• Sims ES
• Norman ES
October 97:45 to 8:45 a.m.Palm Elementary School
7601 Dixie Drive 		Palm Elementary School
October 96 to 8 p.m.Crockett High School
5601 Manchaca Road		• Joslin ES
• Dawson ES
• St. Elmo ES
• Galindo ES
October 106 to 8 p.m.Bedichek Middle School
6800 Bill Hughes Road		• Palm ES
• Perez ES
• Langford ES
• Covington MS

School closures aren’t the only parts of the district’s plan. They are also looking at repurposing school buildings as well as starting and expanding school programs across the district, such as engineering, computer science, dual language, legal studies and performing arts.

None of the scenarios are set in stone and are up for discussion and feedback. No plan or timeline will be decided until a vote in the fall.

