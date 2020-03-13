AISD providing lunch for students at 14 places in Austin, despite school cancelation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Although school was canceled for Austin Independent School District students Friday due to coronavirus concerns, the district will still be preparing curbside lunches for students.

AISD Operations Officer Matias Segura said students under 19-years-old can pick up food from 12-1:30 p.m. at the following sites:

Dobie Middle School

Cook Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

LBJ Early College High School

Govalle Elementary School

T.A. Brown Elementary School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

Dawson Elementary School

Linder Elementary School

Crockett Early College High School

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Houston Elementary School

Akins Early College High School

Perez Elementary School

AISD says the meals will be provided Friday as well as Monday through Friday starting March 23 if school remains closed. The district is on Spring Break next week.

Families are asked to stay in their cars and employees will provide meals for each child in the car. Children must be present to receive meals, AISD said. All the lunches will have protein, grains, fruit and vegetables, with the option of also having milk and compostable cutlery.

The district chose these locations because 50% or more students who attend receive meal benefits.

AISD said it is working in collaboration with the Texas Department of Agriculture.