AISD police investigate threat made against Kealing Middle School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District police investigated a threat made against Kealing Middle School Thursday, according to an email sent out by Principal Kenisha Coburn.

In her message, Coburn said a parent notified the administration about a student who allegedly made a threat against the school. She said the AISD police reacted quickly to identify the student behind the threat. After their investigation it was determined the student posed no danger to the school.

The email sent to parents of Kealing Middle School students can be read below: