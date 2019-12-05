AISD police investigate threat made against Kealing Middle School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District police investigated a threat made against Kealing Middle School Thursday, according to an email sent out by Principal Kenisha Coburn.
In her message, Coburn said a parent notified the administration about a student who allegedly made a threat against the school. She said the AISD police reacted quickly to identify the student behind the threat. After their investigation it was determined the student posed no danger to the school.
The email sent to parents of Kealing Middle School students can be read below:
Dear Kealing Middle School Community,Kenisha Coburn, Kealing Middle School Principal
The safety and security of all Kealing Middle School students is our top priority. With that in mind, I am writing to let you know about a situation that was brought to our attention.
This morning, a parent notified Kealing leadership that a Kealing student had allegedly made a threat toward our school. Austin ISD police investigated immediately and identified the student who allegedly made the threat.
Police determined that the alleged threat was neither credible nor viable. At no time were any of our students or staff in danger.
Austin ISD takes all such threats very seriously. Threats of any kind against our school, students, or staff are not tolerated and will be investigated immediately. We encourage our community to report threatening behavior of any kind to Austin ISD police at 512-414-1703 so they may investigate and we can work together to keep our campus safe.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to call me at 512-414-2701. As always, thank you for your support of Kealing Middle School.