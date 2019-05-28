AISD offers free shuttles to high school graduations to help avoid traffic jams

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District is once again offering free shuttles for family and visitors heading to the first wave of high school graduations.

The shuttles will help with all the traffic leading up to the Frank Erwin Center on Red River near Interstate 35. Five Austin high schools are having graduation ceremonies at the venue Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Tap here for a link to the district’s free shuttles. Below are a list of graduations this week.

Tuesday, May 28

10 a.m.: Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders

12 p.m.: Eastside Memorial/International High School

2 p.m.: Reagan Early College High School

4:30 p.m.: Travis Early College High School/Travis Graduation Prep Academy

7 p.m.: Garza Independence High School

Wednesday, May 29

10 a.m.: Crockett Early College High School

1 p.m.: Lanier Early College High School/Lanier Graduation Prep Academy

4 p.m.: LBJ Early College High School/Liberal Arts and Science Academy

7 p.m.: McCallum High School

Friday, May 31

10 a.m.: Austin High School

1 p.m.: Akins High School

4 p.m.: Anderson High School

7 p.m.: Bowie High School