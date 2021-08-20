AISD: No masks during extracurriculars involving ‘vigorous activity’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Independent School District students won’t have to wear masks while participating in extracurricular activities in certain instances, officials announced Friday.

AISD said students in extracurricular activities, including athletics, don’t have to wear a mask when “outdoors and socially distanced or when engaged in vigorous physical activity.” AISD said vigorous activity could include marching band, indoor volleyball or football as examples.

AISD said the rules also include recess at the elementary school level.

“The district is looking to balance the need to protect students from COVID while also following some common-sense guidelines about when it’s feasible to wear a mask,” AISD said in a press release.

For the most part, however, students need to wear masks when on AISD campuses including schools, classrooms and facilities, the release said.

“Masks are an important tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and are required at Austin ISD,” the release said. “If too many athletes quarantine for a game to be played, the team that quarantined will forfeit the game. So positive COVID cases could affect a team’s ability to enter the playoffs, making the use of masks when possible even more important.”

AISD said it’s possible for performing arts students to wear modified facemasks designed with openings for instruments.