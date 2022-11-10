AISD will soon be on the search for a new superintendent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just days after passing a historic bond, Austin ISD finds itself losing Interim Superintendent Anthony Mays to Alief Independent School District.

This is the third time since 2020 the district will be looking to fill the position of superintendent and it will fall on the school board.

”We have to be ready to hit the ground running,” said Kathryn Whitley Chu, trustee elect for AISD district 4.

Whitley Chu is one of four new board members who will take on that task.

”Our community has let us know that they would like more input in the process,” Chu said. ”They want to have more of a say and not just be presented with one lone final candidate for our permanent superintendent role.”

Andrew Gonzales is trustee elect for district six and says he is excited to take on his new role.

”I have been reaching out to members of the community to ask what are the qualities that you are looking for in the interim and more so in the permanent (superintendent),” Gonzales said.

The district put off finding a new superintendent until after the November elections. Now the Board will have a big decision in the coming months.

”Austin is a community that values transparency, they value engagement, they believe in democracy and that does not stop at the dais,” Gonzales said. “ I think they expect that from the individuals that are administrating the district.”

Dr. Mays will serve in his position until January.

AISD’s school board is expected to start the search process for a new permanent superintendent in 2023.

“The chance to lead a district while putting down roots for a long-term partnership was something our family could not pass up,” said Mays in a statement.

You can read the full letter from Mays to the AISD community here.

Prior to joining AISD, Mays was the senior director of schools for the Harris County Department of Education. He has worked in Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, starting at Pflugerville ISD as a special education teacher.