AISD medical leave policy amended for teacher with brain tumor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin ISD teacher received some good news after he was told the district’s partial pay medical leave policy wouldn’t apply to him in time for his brain surgery.

The existing rule at AISD states that any teacher looking to qualify for partial pay medical leave needs to have already worked at least 30 calendar days in the school year. When Richard Dowell reached out to the district’s HR department about his upcoming surgery to remove a brain tumor in September, he was denied since he had yet to work 30 days in the 2019-20 school year.

On Friday, the superintendent “amended” the rules for Dowell’s case. He is now on extended leave with partial pay for 45 days and his job is secure for 180 days.

“The power of this to relieve worry, there’s not a word for it in the English language,” said Dowell. “I teach literature, I teach English, and words like amazing and incredible are not enough.”

AISD says the existing policy is now under review. Dowell’s recovery is expected to take about a month.