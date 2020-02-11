AISD investigating video allegedly depicting TikTok tripping trend

Austin (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District confirmed to KXAN that it is looking into a video depicting what appears to be two people jumping to trip another person, who comes crashing to the ground.

“The Austin ISD Police Department has opened an investigation regarding the video and its alleged ties to AISD students,” the district said in a statement Monday.

The video obtained by KXAN shows what appears to be three students in a library. The person on the left jumps first, then the person on the right. When the person in the middle jumps, both people on either side of him kick his legs out from under him. The person in the middle lands with a thud on his back and the people filming the video scream.

The person who sent KXAN this video attributes the occurrence in the video to “TikTok trends.” TikTok is a video sharing social network. While the person who sent the video to KXAN claimed the video was taken at an AISD campus, the district tells KXAN that police are still trying to determine if it happened at one of its schools.

The person who sent KXAN the video said the student who fell sustained head injuries, but KXAN has not been able to confirm this information.

Days ago, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported on a similar video. The News-Journal reported that local police said parents of the victim in this Florida case decided to press charges.